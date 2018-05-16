Bikes for Book Talks challenge now on at Lynnwood Library through June 15

Do you have a K-5th grade student in your family who loves to read and ride bikes? Then the Lynnwood Library’s Bikes for Book Talks challenge is for you!
The challenge is now underway through June 15.
The Lynnwood Library has two bikes to give away as prizes, donated by the Mill Creek Masonic Lodge. To be entered into the drawing, visit the Lynnwood Library (19200 44th Ave. W.) until June 15 and “book talk” your latest and greatest reads to library staff. Multiple book talks will earn participants multiple entries, as long as they are different books.
Not sure what to include in a book talk? Stop by the library’s Information Desk and ask.