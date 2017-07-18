Blood test shows man arrested for DUI had 54 times legal limit of marijuana

Recently released results of a blood test show a Lynnwood man arrested for DUI in May had more than 54 times the legal limit of marijuana’s active ingredient in his system.

On May 20 at 6:20 p.m, a Washington State Patrol (WSP) trooper arrested the 53-year-old Lynnwood man for driving under the influence (DUI). The man is also believed to be the driver of a car involved in a hit-and-run collision 20 minutes prior to being stopped.

The collision occurred at 6:02 p.m. at 175th Street and I-5, near the King County/Snohomish County line. Witnesses called 9-1-1 to report the hit-and-run

driver and followed his vehicle until WSP troopers could pull him over.

The trooper, along with a Lynnwood Police Officer, pulled the driver over at 176th Street in

Lynnwood. The driver showed signs of intoxication and was ultimately placed in custody for DUI.

The Trooper obtained and executed a warrant for a blood draw. In July, the toxicology lab sent back the Lynnwood man’s blood results which revealed the driver’s Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) levels to be 270 nanograms. The legal limit for adults over 21-years-old is five nanograms of THC. That is 54 times over the legal limit for marijuana in Washington State.

“Marijuana, like other controlled substances can impair a driver’s ability,” WSP said in a press release. “In Washington, impaired driving is one of the leading factors in traffic deaths. This includes drivers who are impaired due to alcohol, marijuana and other drugs—prescription or illegal. Not including alcohol, marijuana continues to be one of the most frequently-occurring drug among drivers involved in deadly crashes.”

By itself or in combinations with alcohol and other drugs, 349 drivers tested positive for marijuana in 2014.

In 2015, the Washington Traffic Safety Commission says marijuana positive drivers were involved in 91 of the states 499 fatal crashes. The Washington State Patrol reminds drivers to drive sober.