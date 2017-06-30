Bloodworks Northwest donation centers to open July 4

If you want to celebrate the Fourth of July by potentially saving lives, Bloodworks Northwest will be open on July 4 for blood donors.

Summer is a challenging time for maintaining blood supplies, according to Bloodworks Northwest president and CEO James AuBuchon. Many schools and colleges are on break, and donors go on vacation.

“We’re already at the point where inventories of the most-needed blood types are nearing critical levels – meaning we have only a two or three day supply,” AuBuchon said.

All 12 Bloodworks Northwest donation centers, including the one in Lynnwood (19723 Highway 99, Ste. F) will be open on July 4 for whole blood donations, as well as platelet, plasma and double red cell donations. There is a special need for O-type whole blood and platelets as well as AB-type plasma, but all donors are welcome.

“Donating blood takes only an hour of your time, and has the potential to save up to three lives,” notes James P. AuBuchon, MD, president and CEO of Bloodworks.

Donors can schedule an appointment at any Bloodworks donor center by going online at schedule.bloodworksnw.org or by calling 1-800-398-7888.

Bloodworks Northwest provides blood to more than 90 hospitals in Washington, Oregon and Alaska.