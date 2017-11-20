Bloodworks Northwest issues appeal for blood donations as holiday season begins

If you’re feeling like giving back this holiday season, Bloodworks Northwest has issued a special appeal for blood donors to donate in the next 10 days.

Generally, donations are expected to decrease by about 15-20 percent during the holidays as donors travel and otherwise celebrate the holidays.

Starting on Nov. 20 and extending until Jan. 1, 2018, Bloodworks is increasing hours at its donor centers to encourage donations. While all blood and platelet donors are welcome, there’s always demand for Type O blood and for platelets.

Donating blood takes less than an hour, and because blood can be broken down into its three components, each donation can potentially save three lives.

Donated blood is used to help patients with traumatic injuries, undergoing surgeries and organ transplants and sometimes as a part of cancer treatment.

Donors are urged to make an appointment at schedule.bloodworksNW.org or by calling 1-800-398-7888. People can also can check online for dates and times of community blood drives close to where they live or work by going to bloodworksnw.org.

The Lynnwood donation center, located at 19723 Highway 99, is open during the following hours: