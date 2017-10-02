Bloodworks Northwest issues request for blood donations to assist Las Vegas shooting victims

Bloodworks Northwest has issued an urgent request for blood donations to be shipped to Las Vegas in the wake of a mass shooting that occurred there Sunday night.

The shooting killed at least 58 and injured over 500, according to the New York Times. Victims needed surgeries or treatment for traumatic injuries may need blood transfusions, Bloodworks Northwest said.

“We know that a large number of patients will need treatment and ongoing care,” said James AuBuchon, president and CEO of Bloodworks Northwest. “We expect to be called upon and stand ready to assist immediately with emergency shipments.”

Bloodworks Northwest wants to have the donations ready if and when they are requested.

“We’re urging local donors who have not donated recently — regulars and first-timers — to help us build strong local inventories by donating this week so we can be ready to respond when shipments to Las Vegas are needed to help victims of this tragedy,” said Dr. James P. AuBuchon, President and CEO of Bloodworks Northwest.

United Blood Services in Las Vegas told Bloodworks that while their immediate hospital requirements are being met, additional supplies will be needed.

Donors can schedule an appointment at schedule.bloodworksNW.org or by calling 1-800-398-7888. Bloodworks Northwest has a donation center in Lynnwood at 19723 Highway 99, Ste. F.