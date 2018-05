A book sale by Lynnwood’s Friends of the Library is now discounting all books through Friday, May 31.

Friends of the Library has an ongoing book sale located just inside the library, 19200 44th Ave. W. Discounted book prices are now priced at five paperbacks for $1, or one hardcover for 25 cents until May 31. Cash only, and exact change must be used.

There are all kinds of treasures to be found, from cookbooks to novels to philosophy. Books available for all ages!