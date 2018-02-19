Business owners invited to Lynnwood Chamber breakfast Thursday, Feb. 22

The Lynnwood Chamber will have a breakfast on Thursday, Feb. 22 from 7:30-9 a.m.

Business owners and community members are invited to attend. A continental breakfast will be provided, but a full breakfast will be available for purchase.

The featured speaker will be Stanley Ou Yang, who will give a presentation about hypnosis.

The event will be held at Fairwinds-Brighton Court, located at 6520 196th Street Southwest. Attendees are asked to park at Monroe Hall, which is one parking lot west of Fairwinds.

For more information about the Lynnwood Chamber, click here to visit their website, or call 425-563-7505, or email info@lynnwoodchamber.org.