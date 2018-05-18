Can’t make it to the royal wedding? Have some royal cake at Mel & Mia’s

Prince Harry and his fiancée, American actress Meghan Markel, have broken many wedding traditions, from the day they celebrate their nuptials to the type of cake they are serving to their wedding guests.

No fruit cake for this couple. The only fruit present on the plates served to the guests at the royal couple’s reception will be summer berries that adorn the slices.

While “lemon elderflower” is an untraditional cake flavor for a royal wedding, it incorporates “the bright flavours of spring.” The ingredients sourced will be organic, as the couple supports the values of food provenance, sustainability and seasonality. Elderflower is abundant in the summer in the Irish countryside. Elderflower scented custard is a quintessentially English dessert filling, so a natural choice to flavor the couple’s cake.

While you may not be able to get a taste of Harry and Meghan’s regal confection, Mel and Mia’s owner and baker Rebecca Pennington created a butter cream iced cake with elderflower custard filling, and treat Edmonds locals’ palettes to the flavors.

Live vicariously — “taste a slice” of the royal wedding fare. Motor over to Mel and Mia’s for your own special little cake.

Restaurant News thinks the topper on Rebecca’s cake looks like a perfect design for a hat… I’ll scan the crowd and bet I’ll see a woman with the style.

Here’s a photo of another bride’s wedding cake.

Rebecca designed the decorated macaroons to match the color scheme. Although tradition says there should be a “groom’s cake,” guys like my hubby would enjoy handing out crisp little confections in lieu of fruit cake.

However you choose to celebrate, don’t delay to enjoy Mel and Mia’s version of “royal” wedding cake. It’s only available Friday or Saturday, May 18 or 19, hours from 8 a.m.- 8 p.m.

The address is 530 Olympic View Dr #103 (Perrinville) in Edmonds/Lynnwood (the Perrinville shopping area encompasses both cities).

— By Kathy Passage, Restaurant News