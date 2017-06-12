Car seat installation appointments available through LPD on Wednesdays

The Lynnwood Police Department would like to remind residents that it offers free car seat installations on Wednesdays, during the day and evening by appointment.

The Lynnwood Police have offered car seat inspection/installation education to the public either by officers, staff or volunteers since 2002. They now conduct more than 250 installations each year. The program is overseen by Crime Prevention Specialists in the Community Health and Safety Section of the LPD and is staffed and run by dedicated and caring volunteers. All volunteer technicians are nationally certified to help parents and caregivers learn how to safely install the car seats in their own vehicles.

How to get started:

You may schedule an appointment by calling 425-670-5710. Leave a message and a volunteer will call you back.

It is best to have the child present, and to bring your vehicle owner’s manual and child seat instructions (if you have them).

Location: Lynnwood Police station located at 19321 44th Ave. W. in Lynnwood. Allow 30-45 minutes for your appointment. Parent education and involvement is the primary goal.

This program is free to the public. However, the volunteer run program will accept donations to help support training, recruitment and special events.

Motor vehicle crashes are the single largest cause of child fatalities in the country. Proper child seat safety can reduce the risk of injury or death by 70 percent. Typically, parents make sure their children are in child car seats. However, eight of 10 seats are installed incorrectly.

The common guideline in newer vehicles encourages children under 4’9” to remain in booster seats.

Citations are issued when children are not restrained in age and size appropriate car seats. The fine is $124.

To make an appointment contact our volunteer car seat installation experts in the Crime Prevention Unit at 425-670-5710.