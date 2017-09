The Lynnwood High School Booster Club will host a fundraiser car wash on Saturday, Sept. 23 to benefit the Class of 2019’s Graduation Night.

The car wash will be held at the 76 Station on the corner of 164th Avenue West and the Bothell-Everett Highway. Car washers will be there from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Organizers say the event will raise funds for safe graduation night activities. Drive by donations will also be accepted.