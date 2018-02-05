Cascade Symphony hosts ‘Carnival of the Animals’ Children’s Concert Feb. 10

The Cascade Symphony Orchestra will host its annual children’s concert, “Carnival of the Animals,” at 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 10, at the Edmonds Center for the Arts, 410 4t’h Ave. N.

“The Carnival of the Animals” is a piece written in 14 sections by French composer Camille Saint-Saens. Each section imitates a different animal or character using the instruments of the orchestra. Like a trip to the zoo, it is supposed to be fun, so much fun in fact, that the French composer feared it would ruin his image; he banned most of it from public performance until after his death, worried the humorous piece would harm his reputation as a serious musician.

“Carnival” is among Saint-Saens’ biggest hits today. It will be accompanied by the poetry of Ogden Nash, as read by Dave Dolacky, a longtime Seattle radio and television personality.

In addition to “Carnival,” 14-year old Rising Star cellist Felix Kim of Bothell will perform as soloist the “Boccherini Cello Concerto in B flat major (first movement),” accompanied by the Cascade Symphony. In addition, the Cascade Percussion Ensemble, directed by Ian Alvarez, will perform “Polovtsian Dances,” “Comedian’s Galop” and “Ma mere I’Oye.”

Before the concert begins, children will be invited to experience a “petting zoo.” But instead of animals, children of all ages will be allowed to try and play musical instruments used by the orchestra, under the guidance of six instructors.

Ticket prices for this concert are $10 for adults and seniors, $5 for students with an ID, and $3 for youngsters 12 and younger. Tickets are available at the ECA box office, online at www.ec4arts.org, or by calling 425-275-9595.

Additional information about the Cascade Symphony and its upcoming concerts is available at www.cascadesymphony.org.