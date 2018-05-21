Celebrate student artists at Meadowdale High School Art Walk on May 24

Come celebrate Meadowdale’s student artists during the MHS Art Walk on Thursday, May 24.

Enjoy refreshments and music from Meadowdale’s string quartet and outdoor buskers while browsing fine art by Meadowdale High School students. Bring a t-shirt and get it screen-printed with student-designed images. Buy student-made pottery and artwork, with proceeds going towards the purchase of a new kiln.

The evening continues in the Black Box Theatre with music from the jazz ensemble, poetry readings, improv skits, winning student film screening and student and teacher recognition. The event will also feature the grand unveiling of “Unmasked Art & Literature Magazine.”

The event will happen at the MHS Student Cafe & Black Box Theatre, 6002 168th St. S.W., from 5-8 p.m. Admission is fee.