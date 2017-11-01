Century Communities acquires Lynnwood-based Sundquist Homes

Lynnwood-based Sundquist Homes was acquired by Colorado-based Century Communities, according to an announcement by the company Wednesday.

Sundquist Homes has been operating in Lynnwood for over 30 years. According to Century Communities, the acquisition “expands the company’s presence in this growing West Coast market and aligns well with the company’s objective to grow its operations in attractive markets with strong economic fundamentals.”

Larry Sundquist, founder and CEO of Sundquist Homes, will remain with Century Homes, according to the announcement.

“I am truly excited to become a part of the Century team,” Sundquist said. “Over the past 40 years, we have built a reputation in the Seattle area based on our legacy of excellence and integrity in the multitude of homes that we have sold. Century shares our dedication to delivering a quality home buying experience and provides a perfect fit for the next chapter of our growth.”

“We are very excited to complete this complementary and accretive acquisition, which represents a significant expansion in one of the strongest housing markets in the United States,” Century CEO Dale Francesco said in a press release. “Sundquist Homes has built a respected local brand and reputation founded on excellence and integrity. We are proud to welcome them to the Century team.”

Sundquist Homes is focused on building single-family homes priced between $600,000 and $1.1 million and sizes ranging from 2,200 to 3,700 square feet.