Ceremonial ‘guitar smashing’ marks opening of School of Rock in Lynnwood

A ribbon cutting is a little too formal for the group at the School of Rock, so during its grand opening party on Saturday, the school’s music director smashed a guitar instead.

The School of Rock teaches guitar, bass, keyboard, vocals and drums in the style of rock-n-roll. Programs are offered to kids as young as preschoolers through adults, with no experience through experienced. Students take private lessons and are paired with other students on different instruments to form bands and learn to perform.

For more information about the School of Rock, click here. The new school in Lynnwood is located at 4200 196th St. S.W.