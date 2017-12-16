Charlene Marie (Rhodes) Robinson was born on October 8, 1930 in Woodland, Washington and died peacefully on December 4, 2017 in Lynnwood. The oldest of four children born to Charlie and Florence Rhodes, Charlene grew up in LaCenter, Washington, graduating from LaCenter High School in 1948 as valedictorian of her class. After high school she worked to earn money for college and then completed two years at Central Washington College in Ellensburg. While working in Ellensburg, she met Ken Robinson. They married in 1955 and soon moved to Anacortes, Washington when Ken got a position at the Shell OilRefinery.

Charlene worked for the Anacortes American newspaper and both were involved in the Anacortes Jaycees. While living in Anacortes, they welcomed son Jon and daughter Kristi to their family.

The Robinson family moved to Edmonds in 1961 when Ken accepted a position at the Boeing Company. Edmonds was to be home for many years as the couple raised their two children and spent time together as a family. Both Ken and Charlene were actively involved in their children’s activities. The family enjoyed vacation road trips all over the northwest, but especially to the Washington and Oregon coasts. Charlene loved to walk on the beach and watch the sunsets. She loved nothing better than a good jigsaw puzzle and enjoyed sewing and crafts. She was active in Beta Sigma Phi sorority where she developed lifelong friends. She volunteered for many years at Stevens/Swedish Edmonds Hospital. She was a member of Occidental Order of Eastern Star and actively supported Ken during his lifetime Masonic affiliation. Ken retired in 1993 from Boeing and Char and Ken continued to spend time with family and friends and had opportunities to travel to Australia, England, Canada and many more trips to the coast.

Charlene is survived by her son Jon (Jennifer) and daughter Kristi along with her five grandchildren, Francis, Jacob, Levi, Lindsey and Laura. She was preceded in death by her husband Ken. She resided at Quail Park of Lynnwood during the last three years of her life. Charlene’s family offer sincere thanks to the staff of Quail Park who so lovingly and respectfully cared for her.

A Celebration of Charlene’s Life will be held in the spring.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association (www.alz.org).