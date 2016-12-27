Chick-fil-A offering free items to Husky fans before Peach Bowl

The three Chick-fil-A restaurants in Washington, including one in Lynnwood, will give away free menu items to guests clad in Washington Huskies gear through Friday, Dec. 30, leading up to the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl. Guests can also enter to win a free Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl catering order from their local Seattle-area Chick-fil-A, to be awarded on game day – Saturday, Dec. 31.

The Huskies will travel to Atlanta on Dec. 31 to play the Alabama Crimson Tide in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, which this year is one of two college football playoff games.

Customers can visit their local Chick-fil-A restaurant between 2 and 4 p.m. to receive their free menu item. Each day will feature a different complimentary item:

· Tuesday, Dec. 27 – Kid’s Meal

· Wednesday, Dec. 28 – Small Peppermint Chocolate Chip Milkshake

· Thursday, Dec. 29 – Large Beverage of Choice

· Friday, Dec. 30 – Medium Waffle Potato Fries

Offer is limited to one free item per person per visit. Offer is only valid from 2 to 4 p.m. beginning Monday, Dec. 26 to Friday, Dec. 30 at Seattle-area Chick-fil-A Restaurants.

From Dec. 27-30, customers can also enter to win a free Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl catering order at their local restaurant. Each of the three Seattle-area Chick-fil-A restaurants will award one free catering order, to be announced on Friday, Dec. 30. The catering order will be awarded to the winner on Saturday, Dec. 31, prior to the game. The catering order includes: one large chilled Chick-fil-A nuggets tray or one large chilled Chick-fil-A Chick-n-Strips tray, one gallon of sweet tea, one gallon of lemonade, one small fruit tray, one medium chilled grilled chicken sub sandwich tray and one small chocolate chunk cookie tray. No purchase necessary to enter.

Chick-fil-A in Lynnwood is located at 3026 196th St. S.W. The other participating locations are in Bellevue and Tacoma.