Chicken sausage products sold at Trader Joe’s recalled

DiLuigi Foods Inc. is recalling approximately 3,448 pounds of chicken breakfast sausage products, carrying the Trader Joe’s label, due to misbranding and undeclared allergens, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced Friday. The product contains soy lecithin, a known allergen, which is not declared on the product label.

The chicken breakfast sausage items were produced and packaged from Aug. 10, 2017 to Aug. 24, 2017.

The 1-lb. vacuum-sealed packages contain five pieces of Trader Joe’s Chicken Breakfast Sausage. The products subject to recall bear establishment number “P-4398” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to Trader Joe’s retail locations nationwide.

The problem was discovered during routine FSIS label verification activities.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.