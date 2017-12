Dogs waiting to find their forever homes at PAWS in Lynnwood were treated to a special Christmas dinner on Monday, Dec. 25.

Volunteer Dorothy Chagas served a homemade dinner of roast, veggies and a canine version of Yorkshire pudding to the dogs at PAWS Companion Animal Shelter in Lynnwood. She has been taking time out of her Christmas to serve dinner to dogs at PAWS for the past 12 years.