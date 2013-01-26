Citizens visit with Council Member Van AuBuchon

For resident Ian Cotton, Saturday’s meet and greet with Lynnwood Council Member Van AuBuchon was an opportunity to learn more about the city he grew up in and has returned to live in to raise his family.

For AuBuchon, Saturday was an opportunity to talk to citizens in a more informal setting than the city council chambers. AuBuchon meets with the public the last Saturday of every month. He’s been doing these meetings since he joined the city council last year.

Issues raised in previous meeting include neighborhood traffic, residential parks and of course, traffic cameras.

Cotton was more interested in the city council.

“I was just coming out to learn how city government is run,” he said.

Hikel told AuBuchon that he would come on out to one of his meetings.

“I’m glad he’s doing it,” Hikel said. “Some people don’t get to go to many meeting during the week. He’s giving up time on a Saturday.”

“It’s for the people,” AuBuchon said.