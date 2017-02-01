City Council to consider alternative infill materials for new Meadowdale Playfield complex

Bids from developers for the new Meadowdale Playfield project will include options for two alternative infill materials other than crumb rubber, those involved with the project announced to the Lynnwood City Council on Monday.
The Meadowdale Playfields were a popular complex for sporting games and tournaments in the 1990s, shortly after they were built. They have not been renovated since they were originally built in 1990. The fields are not as popular as they once were for sporting events.
The Lynnwood Parks and Recreation Department hopes to make the fields more attractive and reliable through this renovation. Local athletic organizations have told representatives with Lynnwood Parks and Recreation that once the fields are renovated, they would like to rent the space for tournaments and other sporting events.
“We know that these five fields will not accommodate the current demand that is being requested,” Olson said, due to the high level of interest in the renovated fields.
The renovation plans include turning the site’s two soccer/multi-purpose fields into artificial turf fields for consistent, all-weather play. The infields of three softball fields will also be artificial turf, with natural grass outfields.
Recently, those involved with planning decided to include additional infill materials in the bids, other than just crumb rubber.
The crumb rubber bid will still be the base bid, according to Sarah Olson, Lynnwood’s Deputy Director of Parks, Recreation and Cultural Arts. However, bids will also contain the alternatives of coated crumb rubber and organic cork. The bids will include costs for installation, as well as maintenance and replacement costs for those fields with each infill option.
The decision to open up bidding to include alternative infills came after some residents spoke against the use of crumb rubber at a December community outreach meeting for the Meadowdale Playfields project. Olson said opening up to other options is also consistent with previous bids for new fields acquired by the Edmonds School District, which owns the property where the playfields are located.
“What ultimately gets chosen isn’t just about a price point or what’s included in our alternate budgets, but this property is owned by the School District, and the School Board has final say on the selection of whatever we move forward to the development phase,” Olson said.
In 2016, bids for new fields at two high schools were presented to the Edmonds School Board. They selected crumb rubber as the infill material for those fields. Earlier this month, the School Board discussed adding signs to crumb rubber fields with safety instructions, such as washing hands after playing on the fields.
Though the Edmonds School District owns the land that the playfields are on, the City of Lynnwood is spearheading their redevelopment.
The project is expected to cost $4,740,000 total, with the City of Lynnwood providing most of the funding at $2,597,155. The Edmonds School District is contributing $1,000,000 from the 2014 capital bond. The City of Edmonds is contributing $500,000. The project’s other three partners, Snohomish County, RCO and TPA, are contributing the remaining amount.
Final design of the fields will be completed in March. Bids will open in May and construction will begin in June. The fields are expected to be finished by Dec. 31.
The Meadowdale Playfields are the only remaining athletic facility in Lynnwood, after Lynnwood High School relocated to its new location in Bothell in 2009.
–By Natalie Covate
julia j garmire February 2, 2017 at 2:28 pm
This is great news that the City of Lynnwood and the School District are soliciting alternative bids to the crumb rubber! I attended the meeting and was one of many in the community who are adverse to the toxic crumb rubber fields. These surfaces that our children play on contain lead, arsenic, cadmium, phalates (hormone disruptors) and other very toxic materials. Many parents are learning now about the health hazards associated with playing on these fields. A mother told me her son played on the new Edmonds Woodway fields as a goalie and after the game was horribly congested with an icky black dust that he blew out of his nose. She refused to let him play on those fields after that. The company that was being considered for this project, Field Turf Co., have a history of problems with their fields, such as turf deteriorating (more toxic chemicals leaching into the area), and they are being sued for fraud by government officials as well as individuals. Goggle them, quite interesting. Our lovely playfields are home to birds and other wildlife too…they would be adversely affected by the leaching of these toxic materials, as well as the Meadowmere neighborhood below the field (water runs downhill). Another point, most everyone I meet up at the fields never heard about the meetup in December to inform the community and there was never a sign posted at the fields announcing the meeting. I proposed they make jobs and save money by hiring the Edmonds Community College Horticulture dept. to maintain grass fields with top notch drainage. It would sure save alot of taxpayer dollars instead of the $5.5 million planned. In any case, the organic cork sounds like an acceptable alternative to grass. Finally, many people asked if they were also upgrading the playground. It is indeed in sad shape. I think part of the budget should definitely go towards that as well, as it serves our local community who use the park all the time, not just the sports clubs renting the fields. Don’t overlook our community!
Laura Johnson February 2, 2017 at 2:28 pm
For more information on the potential risks of waste-tire crumb rubber as well as info on alternatives visit FactsOnCrumbRubber.org
I for one would be grateful to have turf fields I was comfortable having my child play on!
julia j garmire February 2, 2017 at 2:50 pm
http://www.toxipedia.org/display/toxipedia/Crumb+Rubber
Thank you Laura! I could not access your site, but here is a good science based rundown on how dangerous this stuff is.