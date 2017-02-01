City Council to consider alternative infill materials for new Meadowdale Playfield complex

Bids from developers for the new Meadowdale Playfield project will include options for two alternative infill materials other than crumb rubber, those involved with the project announced to the Lynnwood City Council on Monday.

The Meadowdale Playfields were a popular complex for sporting games and tournaments in the 1990s, shortly after they were built. They have not been renovated since they were originally built in 1990. The fields are not as popular as they once were for sporting events.

The Lynnwood Parks and Recreation Department hopes to make the fields more attractive and reliable through this renovation. Local athletic organizations have told representatives with Lynnwood Parks and Recreation that once the fields are renovated, they would like to rent the space for tournaments and other sporting events.

“We know that these five fields will not accommodate the current demand that is being requested,” Olson said, due to the high level of interest in the renovated fields.

The renovation plans include turning the site’s two soccer/multi-purpose fields into artificial turf fields for consistent, all-weather play. The infields of three softball fields will also be artificial turf, with natural grass outfields.

Recently, those involved with planning decided to include additional infill materials in the bids, other than just crumb rubber.

The crumb rubber bid will still be the base bid, according to Sarah Olson, Lynnwood’s Deputy Director of Parks, Recreation and Cultural Arts. However, bids will also contain the alternatives of coated crumb rubber and organic cork. The bids will include costs for installation, as well as maintenance and replacement costs for those fields with each infill option.

The decision to open up bidding to include alternative infills came after some residents spoke against the use of crumb rubber at a December community outreach meeting for the Meadowdale Playfields project. Olson said opening up to other options is also consistent with previous bids for new fields acquired by the Edmonds School District, which owns the property where the playfields are located.

“What ultimately gets chosen isn’t just about a price point or what’s included in our alternate budgets, but this property is owned by the School District, and the School Board has final say on the selection of whatever we move forward to the development phase,” Olson said.

In 2016, bids for new fields at two high schools were presented to the Edmonds School Board. They selected crumb rubber as the infill material for those fields. Earlier this month, the School Board discussed adding signs to crumb rubber fields with safety instructions, such as washing hands after playing on the fields.

Though the Edmonds School District owns the land that the playfields are on, the City of Lynnwood is spearheading their redevelopment.

The project is expected to cost $4,740,000 total, with the City of Lynnwood providing most of the funding at $2,597,155. The Edmonds School District is contributing $1,000,000 from the 2014 capital bond. The City of Edmonds is contributing $500,000. The project’s other three partners, Snohomish County, RCO and TPA, are contributing the remaining amount.

Final design of the fields will be completed in March. Bids will open in May and construction will begin in June. The fields are expected to be finished by Dec. 31.

The Meadowdale Playfields are the only remaining athletic facility in Lynnwood, after Lynnwood High School relocated to its new location in Bothell in 2009.

–By Natalie Covate