City Council declares June to be LGBT Pride Month in proclamation read Monday

A group of about 20 LGBT community members, family members and allies received a proclamation by the Lynnwood City Council on Monday declaring June to be LGBT Pride Month.

The proclamation states June is an appropriate month for LGBT Pride because it was on June 27, 1969 that the New York City Stonewall Riots sparked the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender civil rights movement. It also recognizes that “the fight for full and equal recognition and protection of the fundamental rights and liberties for lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender people is reflected in the tireless dedication of advocates, allies, and supportive families who strive to forge a more inclusive society.”

Councilmember Ruth Ross read the proclamation. Following their concurrence of the proclamation, councilmembers shared their thoughts about it. Councilmember M. Christopher Boyer said he grew up as a southern Baptist before there was such a thing as Pride Month, and he probably would have been discouraged from participating if there was one. However, he came to question those ideas.

“I quickly came to know, work with and treasure a number of friends who were gay, lesbian and bisexual, and it made me question what I was being taught in some other venues,” Boyer said. “I’m very glad that I quickly learned that all people are God’s children, and God loves God’s children unreservedly, regardless of our race, or our sexual orientation, or anything else.”

Boyer said he has marched for equal marriage rights and has supported gay and lesbian church members in their pursuit of becoming clergy.

He also requested a moment of silence to remember the 49 people killed and 58 wounded one year ago at Pulse nightclub in Orlando, Florida, when a gunman opened fire.

Councilmember George Hurst became emotional as he shared his thoughts, saying it was “apropos” to give the proclamation exactly one year after the deadly shooting.

“Sometimes hate seems pretty strong, but I do believe in the end that love will prevail,” he said.

To read the full proclamation, click here.