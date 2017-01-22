City Council to establish new Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Commission Monday

During Monday’s business meeting, the Lynnwood City Council will vote on two ordinances that will eliminate the former Neighborhoods and Demographic Diversity Commission and establish a new Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Commission.

The process to create a new commission began after a recommendation was issued by an outside consultant in August 2016. The new ordinances were first presented to council in December 2016.

The Neighborhoods and Demographic Diversity Commission had stopped meeting in April 2016 due to several internal issues.

In addition, the City Council will vote on an ordinance that would remove the police and fire chiefs from civil service, making Lynnwood’s process more similar to those of comparable cities.

In Lynnwood, civil service is a process by which certain employees are hired and fired. By removing them from civil service, the mayor can hire new chiefs more quickly and have more flexibility in her choices, as they wouldn’t need to go through the civil service process first. The choices would still be confirmed by the City Council.

Proclamations for Black History Month and Wear Red Day will also be read on Monday night. A resolution declaring Lynnwood a “Safe, Welcoming, and Equitable Community For All” is also expected to be adopted.

Lynnwood City Council meetings begin at 7 p.m. at City Hall, 19100 44th Ave. W.