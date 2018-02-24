City Council to hold public hearing regarding recent safe injection site ban ordinance

The Lynnwood City Council will be holding a public hearing on Monday regarding a recent emergency ordinance passed in January banning safe injection sites.

Since the ordinance passed in January was an emergency ordinance, a public hearing is required within 60 days of its approval to remain valid. The hearing scheduled Monday satisfies that requirement.

The emergency ordinance is valid for six months. Council President Benjamin Goodwin proposed the emergency ordinance during a business meeting on Jan. 8, he said, because he wanted the council to get ahead of possible zoning applications and set up a six-month time frame for the council to discuss more permanent regulations in detail.

The ordinance passed 5-2, with Councilmembers Ruth Ross and Shirley Sutton casting dissenting votes. Since it was an emergency moratorium, the ordinance required five yes votes to pass.

To learn more about the ordinance that was passed, click here. To read the ordinance itself, click here and read the attached document.

The public hearing discussing the issue will be part of the regular business meeting on Monday, Feb. 26, which begins at 7 p.m. at City Hall, 19100 44th Ave. W.

Also on Monday’s agenda: