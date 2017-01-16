City Council to receive Regional Fire Authority update during Tuesday meeting

After taking Monday off for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, the Lynnwood City Council will convene on Tuesday night at its regular 7 p.m. time at City Hall, 19100 44th Ave. W., for a work session.

During the meeting, council will receive an update from the Regional Fire Authority Planning Committee. The committee has been looking at options for the past few months to combine Fire District 1 and Lynnwood Fire into a Regional Fire Authority after years of discussions on the topic.

Council will also look at recommendations by an outside consultant regarding the future of the Neighborhood and Demographic Diversity Commission during Tuesday’s meeting. The recommendations include two ordinances: one to repeal the Neighborhood and Demographic Diversity Commission, and another to replace it with the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Commission.

A Planning Commission applicant will also be interviewed on Tuesday night. Robin Taylor is running for Position 5, a position that expires at the end of 2019.

