City Council starts new year with preparations for first business meeting

The Lynnwood City Council held its first work session of the year on Tuesday, Jan. 3. Most items on the agenda were for short discussions before Monday’s first business meeting of the year.

While Council Liaisons, Council President and Council Vice President will not be officially elected until Jan. 3, council reviewed their selections for who will likely be elected.

The plan as of Jan. 3 is to elect Councilmember Benjamin Goodwin to Council President and Councilmember Ruth Ross to serve as Council Vice President. The vote for those positions and for liaisons to the city’s many commissions and boards will be finalized next week.

Council also discussed their meeting calendar for the upcoming year, including cancelling a meeting on Feb. 15 due to a conflict with the Association of Washington Cities’s City Action Days.

The meeting was short, ending just over one hour after it began. It will be back to regular business for the city on Monday, Jan. 9.

Also at Monday’s meeting: