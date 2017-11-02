City employees donate over 375 pounds of food to Foundation for Edmonds School District

The Foundation for Edmonds School District has received over 375 pounds of donated food from City of Lynnwood employees.

The donations were received as part of the Wellness Committee’s challenge for employees to bring food to support the Foundation’s Nourishing Network program, which is a series of meal programs to feed hungry and homeless children in the Edmonds School District.

The was conducted by department, and the winning department was City Hall, which donated 114.6 pounds of food. Here’s how it landed:

Business Development 60 lbs.

North Administration 17 lbs.

Recreation Center 46 lbs.

Police Department 6 lbs.

City Hall 6 lbs.

Court 47 lbs.

“The work of Nourishing Network is critical in supporting our youth and families and some of their basic needs,” said Marielle Harrington, Healthy Communities Coordinator for the City of Lynnwood. “As a City, this is the community we are here to serve and support and we welcomed this wonderful opportunity to give back.”

For over 33 years, the Foundation has supported students, teachers and schools by putting money they raise where it enhances student learning the most — directly into schools and classrooms. With an all-volunteer board and active community participants, the Foundation has successfully provided Edmonds School District with a dynamic partnership in educating local children.

Donations can be made to the Foundation for Edmonds School District, P. O. Box 390, Lynnwood, WA 98046 or www.foundationesd.org.