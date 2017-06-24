City reminds residents fireworks are not legal in city limits

In anticipation of the Fourth of July holiday, Lynnwood city officials would like to remind Lynnwood residents that discharging fireworks, even sparklers and other “safe and sane” fireworks, is no longer legal in Lynnwood city limits.

In addition to being illegal, fireworks are extremely dangerous and even a small spark could ignite a fire, city officials say. The National Fire Protection Association and the City of Lynnwood Fire Department recommend attending public fireworks displays instead.

On June 17, 2014, the Lynnwood City Council adopted Ordinance 3066 which prohibits the sale and discharge of fireworks in the City. Unlawful use and possession of fireworks will result in confiscation and/or criminal charges. Ordinance 3066 pertains only to properties within Lynnwood City limits. To check if your property is within city limits, click here.

Residents are reminded to call 911 in case of a police or fire emergency, and to report non-emergent firework violations by calling 425-775-3000.