City seeks volunteers for ADA Self-Evaluation and Transition Plan focus group

The City of Lynnwood is in the process of developing its Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) Self-Evaluation and Transition Plan.

The City is looking for a group of individuals to participate in a focus group that will meet during the ADA Transition Plan process.

“We are looking for individuals to share their opinions and experiences related to City facility, programs, and services as they relate to the ADA,” city officials wrote in a press release.

A key task of the stakeholder advisory group participants is to spread the word about the Transition Plan to members and partners of the disabilities community, to provide insights during the barrier prioritization process, and to review the draft Transition Plan.

Volunteer commitment will include three meetings.

The first meeting will be held during the start-up of the project. At this meeting, the consultant team will review the process and components required to fulfill the obligations to complete an ADA Self-Evaluation and Transition Plan.

The second meeting will be held after the completion of the physical assessment of the City’s parks, buildings, and right-of-way. At this meeting, the City’s consultant will present the results of the facility and right-of-way evaluations, and collect feedback on the draft barrier removal priorities.

At the third meeting, the Draft Plan will be reviewed and the consultant team will receive comments and direction on the Plan for inclusion in the public review draft of the Transition Plan.

If you are interested in participating the focus group, please contact Ha Yang, project manager for ADA Self-Evaluation and Transition Plan Project, at 425-670-5209 or NYang@lynnwoodwa.gov by June 30, 2017.

Accommodations: Meetings are accessible for persons with disabilities. Individuals requiring reasonable accommodations may request written materials in alternate formats, sign language interpreters, language interpreters, physical accessibility accommodations, or other reasonable accommodations. Persons who are deaf or hard of hearing may contact the event sponsor through the Washington Relay Service at 7-1-1.