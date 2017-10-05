City seeks volunteers to serve on the Parks & Recreation Board

The City of Lynnwood is seeking volunteers to serve on the Parks & Recreation Board.

The board’s duties include advising and making recommendations to the Mayor, City Council, staff and other Boards and Commissions in the City with regard to parks, open space and recreation services and programs for the City of Lynnwood and the City’s urban growth area.

The Parks and Recreation Board accepts members from unincorporated Lynnwood. Click here to visit the Parks and Recreation Board webpage.

Interested individuals will need to complete an application form and attend an upcoming Board meeting. Advisory Body members typically serve three-year terms, must live within Lynnwood’s city limits or Lynnwood’s unincorporated area and be a registered voter. For more information on the application process or to fill out an application form, visit the city’s Boards & Commissions webpage.

Next Meeting: Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017, 7 p.m. at the Lynnwood Senior Center.

For more information on the Parks & Recreation Board, contact Elena Flesher at eflesher@LynnwoodWA.gov or 425-670-5505.