City, Verdant to offer free CPR classes Saturday, June 2

The City of Lynnwood, along with Verdant Health, is offering free CPR/AED training to its citizens, to raise awareness of the importance of CPR and AED.

In cases where someone collapses and needs CPR, it is up to bystanders in the area to help until first responders arrive. With more citizens trained in CPR, the chances of a successful outcome increase significantly.

Several classes will be held on Saturday, June 2 between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. at the Verdant Community Wellness Center (4710 196th St. S.W., Lynnwood), starting every hour on the hour from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Note: The 1 p.m. session will be led in Spanish. La sesión de 1 p.m. será dirigida en español.

The class is appropriate for people ages 8 and up.

Reservations are recommended, though drop-in will be available if space allows. To register, visit playlynnwood.com or call 425-670-PLAY (7529).