City, volunteers work together to install rain gardens in Lynndale

On Thursday, June 22, a group of 28 volunteers joined forces with the City of Lynnwood, Snohomish Conservation District, Washington State University Extension and Edmonds Community College to help plant neighborhood rain gardens.

In total, six rain gardens, 13 catchments and 52 rain barrels were installed in the Lynndale neighborhood.

A rain garden is a depression created in your landscape to allow rainwater from your roof or driveway to slowly soak into the ground instead of running off into the nearest stream or Puget Sound. Native soils are removed and replaced with a special blend of high organic soil, bioretention and mulch. Rain gardens are then planted with beautiful, hardy, low-maintenance native perennial plants, which can withstand drought and wet root conditions.

The Lynnwood Rain Garden program is a five-year project funded through a Washington State Conservation Grant and the City of Lynnwood’s Tree Voucher Program.

For more information on this project or to see if you qualify for a rain garden installation at your Lynnwood home, contact Robert Victor rvictor@LynnwoodWA.gov, 425-670-5216 or Derek Fada at dfada@LynnwoodWA.gov, 425-670-5242.