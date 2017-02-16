More closures, relocations coming to Alderwood Mall

1 of 7

Alderwood Mall has seen many stores come and go in recent months. This month is no exception.

The Banana Republic store between Bauer and Sleep Number has closed down. Its parent company, Gap, announced last year that it was closing 75 Old Navy and Banana Republic stores worldwide due to slow sales.

The Daiso dollar store near JCPenney will be moving to a new location soon. Although a firm date has not yet been set, an employee said that the store will be relocating just outside the mall near 24 Hour Fitness.

The Pinkabella Cupcakes store at the Alderwood Mall courtyard will be moving inside the mall, into a kiosk near Macy’s. A firm date has not yet been determined.

–Photos by David Carlos