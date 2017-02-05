Clothes for Kids seeking items for spring rummage sales

Clothes for Kids is holding fundraising rummage sales in March and June, and will be accepting donations of adult, household and infant items for both sales starting Feb. 13.

Clothes for Kids provides school wardrobes for children in need in the Edmonds School District.

The sales will be March 3-4 and June 3-4 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily, and will include adult clothing, children’s play clothes, winter items, housewares, linens, tools and furniture.

Rummage sale donations will be accepted from Feb. 13 through May 15. Drop-off times are 9 a.m. to noon on Monday/Wednesday/Friday and 4-7 p.m. on Tuesdays.