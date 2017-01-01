Cold weather shelter to open through Wednesday

Based on predictions of overnight freezing weather this week, the South Snohomish County Emergency Shelter will be open every day through Wednesday, Jan. 4.

The shelter network is open to families, women and men. Evening and morning meals will be provided. Those in need of overnight sheltering should meet at Lynnwood City Hall – 19100 44th Ave. W., Lynnwood no later than 7 p.m. Individuals will be shuttled to a local shelter. A second meeting location is the Trader Joe’s parking lot on Highway 99 and 196th Street Southwest; individuals should arrive no later than 7:05 p.m.

For more information, contact Program Administrator Mark Waldin at 425-419-7938 or visit the We All Belong website.