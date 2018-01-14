Coldwell Banker Bain names Michelle Van Tassell principal managing broker of S. Snohomish offices

Coldwell Banker Bain announced that Michelle Van Tassell has been named principal managing broker of its South Snohomish Lynnwood/Edmonds offices. Van Tassell first began her real estate career at the Lynnwood/Edmonds office 13 years ago.

Van Tassell, who most recently served as interim head of the company’s international division, has also opened and served as principal managing broker of CB Bain’s luxury office in Madison Park, and assistant principal managing broker for CB Bain’s Mercer Island office. Both offices are top producers for the company. Her work will include all positions related to growth strategy, recruiting, broker development, continuing education instruction, mentoring/coaching, and marketing in the Lynnwood/Edmonds office.

“We are excited that Michelle is taking on this role in such an extremely active market,” said Mike Grady, CB Bain President and COO. “No one is better qualified to address the growth we anticipate, and we love the fact that she is now managing the office in which she started with the company.”

Van Tassell began her career in International Marketing at Microsoft, and has been with CB Bain since 2005, where she served in a variety of increasingly responsible positions in the Lynnwood/Edmonds office.

“As recent data shows, Snohomish County is one of the top counties in the nation for growth,” Van Tassell said. “We are positioned perfectly as waterfront and transportation corridor communities, offering expansive lots with territory or waterfront views at more affordable housing costs than on the Eastside and in Seattle. And yet they are still easily accessible to both. Plans for light rail will only increase the allure and my focus will be on ensuring our brokers are well positioned to serve the influx of buyers and sellers.”