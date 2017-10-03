Colorful signal box art brightens Lynnwood corner near Wilcox Park

1 of 3

The City of Lynnwood held a ribbon cutting celebration on Monday morning for the third art-wrapped signal box in the city.

This box, located at the intersection of 196th Street Southwest and 52nd Avenue West near Wilcox Park, features art from sixth grade students at Cedar Valley Community School.

Artist and art teacher Amaranta Ibarra-Sandys lead the students in a series of classes. The artwork used on the signal box was created during her pop art lesson. Artwork took inspiration from Andy Warhol.

Ibarra-Sandys brought a selection of Latin American and Mexican products to the class for her students to paint, including Jarritos soda, Tapatío hot sauce, Zote laundry soap and Jumex juice, among other products.

“The kids were excited to see these products in the classroom,” she said.

Students were each given one product as their subject, as well as Sharpies and water colors to complete the painting.

The kids were unable to attend the ribbon cutting Monday, as they graduated over the summer.

More signal box art will be coming soon to Lynnwood.

“They’re gorgeous and we get good feedback on them,” Mayor Nicola Smith said. She added that the City would like to work with any local businesses, organizations or individuals interested in sponsoring new signal boxes. Those who are interested can contact Fred Wong at FWong@lynnwoodwa.gov.

Another box is scheduled to be unveiled later this year. The location can be viewed at this link, then click “Public Art” and look for Location no. 52. The artwork on this box is expected to feature images of the city’s first fire truck that was housed at a fire station that used to be in that location. (To learn more about the Discover Lynnwood website, click here.)

Two other signal boxes have been decorated in the city. The first is just a few blocks away from the newest one, on 196th Street Southwest near Scriber Lake Road. The other is on Alderwood Mall Boulevard near 40th Avenue West.

–Story and photos by Natalie Covate