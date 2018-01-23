Comcast announces 1 gigabit-per-second internet service in Lynnwood

Comcast announced Tuesday that it launched a new internet service delivering 1 gigabit-per-second (gbps) internet speed to residential customers in the Lynnwood area.

Comcast invested more than $64 million in its network infrastructure throughout Washington state to prepare for the future needs of its customers. In an announcement, Comcast officials say the company is bringing the fastest internet speeds to more people than any other provider in the state.

Here’s what this means for customers, according to Comcast:

Customers can enjoy these super-fast speeds by using the connections that most people already have in their homes, meaning no installation is required;

The speeds are made possible through a new technology called DOCSIS 3.1, which delivers the 1 gbps speeds over existing communications lines;

All customers need to do is sign up for the service. In some cases, customers may need to install a new DOCSIS 3.1 cable modem.

“This might just be a game-changer for Washington. To attract and retain a talented workforce, we need to offer those amenities that are not only nice-to-haves but must-haves,” said Brian Bonlender, director of the Washington State Department of Commerce. “The reality today is that fast, reliable internet is a must-have.”

For more information, click here to visit Comcast’s blog post.