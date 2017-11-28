Comcast in Lynnwood honored with 2017 Hire-A-Vet Award

Workforce Snohomish and Employment Security Department honored Comcast Service Center in Lynnwood with the 2017 Hire-A-Vet Award on Nov. 28. The Service Center has hired 12 veterans so far this year, and the company has hired 71 across the state.

Linda Starling, Comcast Talent Acquisition Partner, credits the company’s culture and commitment at every level of the company for it’s success. “Comcast stresses the importance of hiring veterans and recognizes their service to our country,” she said.

Mark Brown, Comcast Director of Talent for Washington State, adds “Comcast’s ability to translate military skills to opportunities within the company is one of the tools we use to offer employment to our veterans. We recognize their high integrity, strong work ethic, and the level of responsibility they’ve had during their service.”

The Lynnwood Comcast Service Center has many Employee Resource Groups including a Veterans Network which provides opportunities for Veterans and family members to plan events that are important to employees.

Shae Kingsley, Call Volume Coordinator/Scheduler and a Comcast Veteran’s Network Board Member has been at Comcast for five years and served in the U.S. Navy in Iceland and Bahrain. “Military personnel hold very responsible positions during their service and Comcast has done a great job in mapping skills to provide opportunities to veterans,” she said.

Comcast started an initiative in 2015 to hire 10,000 veterans across the country before March 31, 2018. As of last quarter they have hired nearly 8,500 and anticipate meeting their goal. The Comcast Service Center in Lynnwood partners with WorkSource Snohomish County to recruit and hire employees and attends numerous veteran-focused hiring events. As a result, the company’s Washington Recruiting Region was named no. 1 in the nation with Comcast.

Erin Monroe, CEO of Workforce Snohomish, and James Lapsley, Employment Security Department’s Local Veterans Employment Representative praised Comcast for creating a culture that recognizes the importance of nurturing relationships to build strong bonds and loyalty with their employees. “This company is not just hiring veterans, they are investing in Veterans and their families. They have each other’s backs and that is a testament to their commitment,” she said.