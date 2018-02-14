Commentary: We can eliminate traffic congestion in our area

Editor:

It is possible to completely eliminate traffic congestion and do so quickly and for much less money that we currently spend.

Our transit system is disconnected and difficult to use. Buses do not pick us up where we are nor take us all the way to our destinations, including our transit centers. So only 6 percent of us use the buses. Mass transit will never live up to its potential unless we find a better way for people to get to and from the mass transit. Cars usually carrying only one person fill up our highways and freeways.

Instead, flex vans carrying six to ten riders would carry us from front door to transit center. Vans would be summoned using an Uber style cell phone app. Flex vans would replace buses on underused routes and on all routes at night. Flex vans would work in downtown areas, in suburbs and in rural areas.

It is amazing that so many of our buses are driven around mostly empty most of the time and that we ignore this waste our tax money.

Flex vans would also carry us to and from local destinations, to work, shopping, post office, restaurant, school, child care, child visitation, church, ferry, and back home again.

This would be a $1 per mile add on service with a $2 minimum per trip. With six to ten riders aboard, the average cost would be reasonable, much more reasonable that widening the highways and freeways.

The vans would be popular. Many people do not like to drive and do not drive. They are too old or too young. They don’t see well enough. They cannot afford a car. With a flex van system, it would be possible to get around without a car.

Visit www.JamesRobertDeal.org/Door-To-Door-Transit for the full story.

Sincerely,

James Robert Deal

Attorney & Broker

Lynnwood