Community budget meeting for school district set for Wednesday

Three community budget meetings remain for the Edmonds School District.

The second meeting in the series of four meetings will be held this week at the Lynnwood High School Theater, 18218 North Rd. in Bothell, on Wednesday, March 29 and will run from 7-8 p.m. Community members are invited to attend, ask questions and give feedback on what budgeting priorities should be for the district.

During the first meeting held at Meadowdale High School on March 23. During that meeting, Superintendent Kris McDuffy said she was optimistic about funding from the state level, as legislators will need to fully fund education according to the McCleary decision made by the state Supreme Court in 2012. However, she is concerned about potential funding cuts from the federal level.

Two additional meetings are scheduled during April. The first will be held on April 12 from 4–5 p.m. at the Mountlake Terrace High Theater. The last will be held on April 19 from 7–8 p.m. at the Edmonds Woodway High Theater.