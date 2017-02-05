Community, City show support for Muslim community, Police Chief announces policy change

1 of 3

The cold rain on Friday afternoon didn’t keep about 20 community members from showing support for local Muslims in front of a Lynnwood mosque before 12:30 p.m. prayer, one week after Pres. Donald Trump signed a travel ban from seven Muslim-majority countries for 90 days and suspending all refugee admission for 120 days.

Each supporter stood in front of the Evergreen Islamic Institute, 6224 188th St. S.W., holding signs with messages of unity: “We Love You,” read one. “Muslim lives matter, Thank God,” read another. “Muslims and Christians for Civil Rights,” was written on another. One simply held an American flag. Several sign-holders belong to local Christian churches.

Muslims entering and exiting the mosque smiled and shook the hands of the people out front. A car full of young men leaving the mosque stopped on the driveway into the mosque to ask if they could take a picture with those showing support. They took a selfie from inside the vehicle with sign-holders in the background.

Ruth Lee’s eyes were glassy as she held her sign through the prayer and until everyone had left.

“I have felt so sad seeing what’s happening in my country,” Lee, a resident of Edmonds, said. “I didn’t expect to get so emotional today, but we need to have our voices heard.”

Bill Rankin, also of Edmonds, pointed at his sign, which read “One nation. One God. Indivisible.”

“We are indivisible,” he said. “One nation, indivisible.”

Ismail Ahmed, religious adviser with the Evergreen Islamic Institute, lead the 12:30 p.m. prayer. Afterwards, he gave a word of welcome to those visiting.

“I want to share my feeling of happiness and joy when we came to the entrance (of our mosque) and saw support for our Muslim community,” Ahmed said.

Following Ahmed’s service, Lynnwood Interim Chief of Police Tom Davis spoke to share Lynnwood’s recent resolution to be a safe and welcoming community with worshipers at the Evergreen Islamic Institute.

“We will stand together against hate and intolerance for our community members,” he said. “We are all one Lynnwood.”

Toward the end of his speech, Davis also announced a change in the Lynnwood Police Department’s uniform policy to allow officers and support staff to wear religious headgear, such as hijab, yarmulke or turbans, while at work.

Officers and worshipers left the mosque side by side after the service, taking photos together, chatting and hugging.

The Evergreen Islamic Institute is the only mosque in Lynnwood and serves approximately 300 families.

–Story and photos by Natalie Covate