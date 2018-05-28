Community gives input during Conversations with the Council

1 of 3

The Lynnwood City Council held a special Conversations with the Council meeting on Monday, May 21.

Unlike a typical City Council meeting, Conversations with the Council was focused primarily on public comment, and allows for councilmembers to respond to comments given. This specific meeting also took place at the Community Life Center on Scriber Lake Road instead of the normal City Council chambers.

The Lynnwood City Council held its first Conversations with the Council meeting in 2017. The meeting style was formed to give community members a chance to meet with the City Council in their own neighborhoods.

“The goal tonight is to create an opportunity to actually have a conversation,” said Councilmember Ian Cotton during opening remarks. “Be respectful. Be mindful of others.”

The discussion topic on May 21 was “What are we doing well and what do you feel are areas of improvement for what the city does in your neighborhood, and how would you like us to prioritize city services in the development of the 2019-2020 budget?” However, questions and comments on any topic were welcome.

The first community member to address the council was Pam Hurst, who was concerned about affordable housing in Lynnwood.

“I don’t have a solution,” she said. “I just want to be aware that Lynnwood could be the city to come out as the light of the state to help with affordable housing.”

She offered possible projects, like looking into buildings that could be updated to create affordable housing, or fixing sidewalks in front of houses that could be used for transitional housing. She said she doesn’t want to discourage new people from moving to Lynnwood, but the city needs to care for those who already live in the city.

“I have the same concerns,” said Councilmember Christine Frizzell. “You and I have worked with a lot of homeless people who just can’t afford to live in our community. I’m with you. I don’t have an answer, but I am more than willing to entertain any and all possibilities.”

Linda Johnson voiced her concerns about how the city is managing its budget.

“I have two neighbors who may need to sell their house,” she said. “They cannot afford their taxes… Think carefully about how you spend your money. Think carefully every time you raise your taxes.”

Cotton took the opportunity to encourage attendees to participate in the dot exercise, to help city leaders determine the best way to spend its money.

Ted Hikel later added that the number one issue for the city is financial responsibility. Taxes and fees have increased, he said, and the budget has been overspent.

Shanon Tysland said he’s seeing the local housing market mirror San Francisco’s, which is concerning to him. He also said he would like to see the city focus on creating an inviting downtown area with unique places to gather, like local breweries and green spaces.

“Maintaining green spaces is crucial,” he said.

Several community members expressed concerns about pedestrian safety. One lives at the new SHAG building on 40th Avenue West and is concerned about seniors who walk in the area. Another said he grew up in Lynnwood and remembers walking from 176th Street Southwest to Perrinville as a kid, and wishes he could feel safe allowing his kids that same freedom. A wheelchair user also spoke on sidewalk safety, saying in many parts of the city, the sidewalks are too narrow for a wheelchair and a pedestrian to pass at the same time, which encourages dangerous behavior as pedestrians step off the sidewalk to walk in the street. If two wheelchairs need to pass, it’s often impossible.

“We live in a world where ADA (American Disabilities Act) standards are the guideline,” Cotton said. “It’s good to hear that, though this creates a minimum, it’s not enough. It’s valuable to hear that.”

Diane Grossenbacher, who works at Lynnwood Elementary, would like to see sidewalk improvements along 189th Street Southwest, especially for kids walking to school.

Other community members gave positive comments praising the Lynnwood police department.

Councilmembers closed the meeting by thanking participants and encouraging community members to attend a public budget workshop on Monday, June 4 at 7 p.m. at the Lynnwood Convention Center. The City Council’s next meeting will be on Tuesday, May 29 at 7 p.m. at City Hall. Click here for more information about that meeting.

–Story and photos by Natalie Covate