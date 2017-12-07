Community invited to Indian Education PowWow in Edmonds Dec. 9

All are invited to attend the Edmonds School District’s Title VI Indian Education 2nd Annual PowWow from noon-4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 9 on the Woodway Campus (former Woodway High School).

The community gathering will feature arts and crafts activities, Indian tacos for sale, raffle giveaways and more. All dancers welcome.

The event will in the Edmonds Heights K-12/Scriber Lake High School Gym, 23200 100th Ave. W., Edmonds.

For more information, contact Laura Wong-Whitebear, Indian Education Program Specialist, 425-431-7133.