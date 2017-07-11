Community meeting Aug. 3 regarding Level 3 sex offender moving to Lynnwood

The City of Lynnwood on Friday announced that a community meeting has been scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 3 to discuss a Level 3 sex offender moving into the 20700 block of Highway 99 in Lynnwood.

Randy Curtis Ford, 64, was convicted of a sex offense that requires registration with the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office. Ford has served the sentence imposed on him by the courts, but his previous criminal history places him in a classification level that reflects the potential to re-offend, the city noted.

According to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office website, Level 3 offenders “pose a potential high risk to the community and are a threat to re-offend if provided the opportunity. Most have prior sex crime convictions as well as other criminal convictions.”

“The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office and the Lynnwood Police Department have “no legal authority to direct where a sex offender may or may not live,” the announcement said. “Unless court ordered restrictions exist, this offender is constitutionally free to live wherever he/she chooses,” the announcement said.

According to court documents, Ford pleaded guilty to offering money in exchange for sexual favors from a minor in February 1996. The victim, a 12-year-old boy, had gone to a wooded area to ride dirt bikes with a friend. Ford approached the victim and offered $50 in exchange for oral sex. He had also been convicted of similar crimes in 1971, 1972 and 1975. All victims were boys between the ages of 9 and 17.

For further information about this or other registered offenders, go to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office Offenders Watch website.

The Aug. 3 public community meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 3, in the Lynnwood Municipal Court, located on the second floor at 19321 44th Ave. W., Lynnwood.