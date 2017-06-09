Community meeting June 29 regarding Level 3 sex offender moving to Lynnwood

The City of Lynnwood on Friday announced that a community meeting has been scheduled for Thursday, June 29 to discuss a Level 3 sex offender moving into the 5500 block of 176th Street Southwest in Lynnwood.

Christopher Lee Shelley, 34, was convicted of a sex offense that requires registration with the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office. Shelley has served the sentence imposed on him by the courts, but his previous criminal history places him in a classification level that reflects the potential to re-offend, the city noted.

According to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office website, Level 3 offenders “pose a potential high risk to the community and are a threat to re-offend if provided the opportunity. Most have prior sex crime convictions as well as other criminal convictions.”

“The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office and the Lynnwood Police Department have “no legal authority to direct where a sex offender may or may not live,” the announcement said. “Unless court ordered restrictions exist, this offender is constitutionally free to live wherever he/she chooses,” the announcement said.

According to official documents, on Jan. 26, 2001, Shelley pled guilty to second-degree rape of in King County Superior Court and was sentenced 111 months in prison. At the time of his crime, Shelley was 17 years old and his victim was a 12-year-old girl. At the time of this crime Shelley was 17 years old. Prior to that, in March 1995 Shelley was convicted in Snohomish County Juvenile Court of first-degree child rape, with the victims being boys ages 6 and 9 years old. He received a term of 21-28 weeks in a juvenile institution. In April 1995, Shelley was convicted of the crime of fourth-degree assault with sexual motivation and was receive a 52-week sentence in a juvenile institution. The victims in this crime were two girls, ages 14 and 15. In all the above cases, Shelley’s victims were known to him.

Shelley also has prior convictions for the following crimes: reckless burning in 1994, second-degree burglary and failure to register in 1995 and residential burglary in 1997. Shelley is no longer on supervision and his only requirement is to register his address, the City of Lynnwood announcement said.

For further information about this or other registered offenders, go to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office Offenders Watch website.

The June 29 public community meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, June 29, in the Lynnwood Municipal Court, located on the second floor at 19321 44th Ave. W., Lynnwood.