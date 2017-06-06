Community members invited to Ready Sunday preparedness event June 11

69
0

Local families can attend a preparedness seminar this Sunday, presented by Snohomish County Fire District 1 at Northwest Church.

During the Ready Sunday event, attendees will learn how to plan for potential major disasters. It will feature a panel discussion with FD1 representatives at 10:30 a.m. and end with a outdoor barbecue (donations suggested).

The event is free to attend on Sunday, June 11. Vendors will be on-hand so families can purchase their preparedness kits.

Booths and activities available before and after the presentation will include:

  • How to turn off natural gas, water and electricity.
  • Fire extinguisher demonstrations and practice.
  • Mini-workshops to get you started on your emergency preparedness kit.
  • Information on how to help your neighbors prepare and work together with the Map Your Neighborhood program.
  • Taste of Disaster – sample MREs (meals ready to eat) and other non-perishable food to consider for your disaster kit.

Community members can also attend a worship seminar in the Community Life Center before the event. Worship begins at 8:45 a.m. The regular 10:30 a.m. service is cancelled to allow for the FD1 preparedness event.

Northwest Church is located at 19820 Scriber Lake Rd. in Lynnwood.

 

First and last name must be used for comment to be approved.