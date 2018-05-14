Community members invited to help build College Place Elem. school garden May 19

Community members are invited to join College Place Elementary students, staff and parents on Saturday, May 19 as they construct a new edible garden which will be used as an outdoor learning space.

The edible garden will be built by laying cardboard and wood chips, placing troughs, loading compost and planting plants. The garden will be used to teach students about nutrition, science, writing, math and business.

College Place Elementary has won a $2,000 “Garden Grant” from the Whole Kids Foundation to kick-start the new garden. Groups Edmonds School Garden Advocates and Farmer Frog will provide training and tools to create outdoor classrooms.

Community members are invited to help build the garden at College Place Elementary, 20401 76th Ave. W., from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 19.