Community moments: Let’s play ball!

The newly renovated Meadowdale Playfields hosted an inaugural 28-team softball tournament this past weekend. Saturday was a nice, crisp day for softball. Sunday on the other hand brought a microburst of snow to the fields. After clearing the base paths and batter’s box, the head umpire declared that the games would continue. Fortunately, the renovation included all-weather infield surfacing which allowed the tournament to continue, even with the change in the weather. The Meadowdale Playfields are the only multi-purpose, community-use athletic facility in Lynnwood.

Previous to the renovation, the facility was aged and maintenance became quite costly. Use of the field for recreational and competitive play had declined and it only offered seasonal use. This much needed renovation project installed all-weather turf on two sand soccer fields and all-weather in-field surfacing on three softball fields. It also added safety features such as fencing, netting and backstops, and added spectator seating with ADA access.

The demand for reliable, safe playing surfaces has significantly increased in our area, and we anticipate the Meadowdale Playfields will be bustling with activity throughout the year. We are thrilled to bring these much needed improvements to the community and we are confident that the playfields will become a jewel in our community once again!

We invite you to join us for the official Grand Re-Opening Celebration and ribbon cutting of the Meadowdale Playfields on Monday, March 12 at 5 p.m.

–By Lynn Sordel

City of Lynnwood Parks, Recreation & Cultural Arts Director