Community Transit announces Christmas and New Year’s Day service

Community Transit will operate a standard Sunday bus schedule on Monday, Dec. 25 (Christmas Day) and Monday, Jan. 1 (New Year’s Day). There will be no commuter service to downtown Seattle or University of Washington on those days.

Customer Service phone lines and the RideStore will be closed those days.

Sound Transit Route 512 will also operate on a Sunday schedule on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.

All Community Transit and Sound Transit buses will return to regular weekday schedules on Tuesday, Dec. 26, and Tuesday, Jan. 2.

