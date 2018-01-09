Community Transit service reduced on Jan. 15 for MLK, Jr. Day

Community Transit’s commuter service to downtown Seattle and the University of Washington will be limited on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, Monday, Jan. 15. Only the following routes will operate: 402, 413, 421 and 855.

Local bus service, DART paratransit service and Sound Transit Express service will operate on their regular weekday schedules.

Customer service phone lines and the RideStore at Lynnwood Transit Center will be closed on this day.

Visit our website for bus schedules and other information: www.communitytransit.org.

